WOENSDAG 7 APRIL 2021 // ATV(KN.12.1)

Programma – Overzicht
woensdag 7 april 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Pulse
08:30 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:35 K.C. Undercover
10:05 TV Film: Cats
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Kinderfilm:Barb And Star Go To Vista del Mar
14:25 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:20 The Alaska Traingle
16:05 Waterfront Cities of The World (afl.06)
17:05 IN GESPREK MET…
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55 Dream Home Makeover
19:30 Doc.:How Its Made
20:00 The Baby Sitters Club
20:30 Moksi Moksi
21:10 Tap A Bankstel:
22:20 The Real Housewives of New Jersey
23:05 The Equalizer
23:55 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:30 Tv.Film: Dragon Squad
02:25 Greenleaf
03:10 Tv.Film:47 Ronin
05:10 Tv.Film:Faceless
06:50 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
