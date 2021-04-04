ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 4 April 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 The Owl House

08:30 Looney Tunes

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

09:35 Invincible

10:30 Extreme And Classic Enduro Combine At BR2 Solona

11:25 Top Gear America

11:40 MSA Pro Mod Round 3

12:05 Pro Bike Top Bike & Sportsmans East Coast Thunder

13:00 Doc.:Great Bear Stakeout

14:00 Maranatha Ministries

14:30 Batman

15:10 Ravens Home

16:00 Jesus is Lord

16:35 Kim’s Convenience

17:05 SUPERHITS (herh.)

18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:40 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (AFL.14)

19:00 Gardener’s World

20:00 (REDD+) Sustainable Wood Production (afl.03)(herh.)

20:15 Worlds Toughest Race Eco-Challenge Fiji

21:20 Tv.Film:Jesus

23:40 Tv.Film:Concrete Cowboy

01:35 Lost In Space

02:45 Tv.Film:Life,Animated

04:20 Tv.Film:Doors

05:45 Evil

06:30 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)