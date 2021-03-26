VRIJDAG 26 MAART 2021 // ATV(KN.12.1)

PROGRAMMA OVERZICHT 12.1

vrijdag 26 maart 2021

TIJD PROGRAMMA

7:00:00 *BBC Nieuws

7:35:00 *Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10:00 *Fitness : Shaun T Pure Cardio

9:00:00 *ATV Nieuws (Herh. )

9:35:00 *ATV Sports (Herh. )

10:25:00 *Kitchen Nightmares

11:10:12 *Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

11:34:22 *Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

12:00:00 *BBC Nieuws

12:35:00 *DOC.: Ripley’s Believe It or Not

13:20:00 *Fast & Furious Spy Racers

13:45:00 *SUPER HITS

14:45:00 *Whazzz Up? (Herh. )

15:55:08 *Moksi Moksi (Herh. )

16:30:00 *Suriname Adventure: Tan Dyaso – Commewijne (dl.2) (Herh. )

17:00:00 *3BELOW TALES OF ARCADIA

17:25:00 *SZF Magazine

18:00:00 *ATV Nieuws

18:55:00 *The Resident

20:00:00 *Tv Film: THE TERRIBLE ADVENTURE

21:45:00 *Austin Flipsters

22:35:00 *S.W.A.T.

23:20:00 *Shark Tank

0:15:00 *ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

0:50:00 *Queen of the South

1:35:00 *Tv Film: DOORS

3:00:00 *Tv Film: THE YINYANG MASTER

5:00:26 *Yankee

5:40:00 *BBC Nieuws