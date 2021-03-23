ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 23 Maart 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 Fitness 21 daysfix Upper Fix

08:40 BBC Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)

09:35 ATV Sports (herh.)

10:30 TV Film:Little Men

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation

12:55 Kinderfilm:Mosley

14:35 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:30 Madagascar A Little Wild

16:00 Onder De Loep (herh.)

Spots/VB/PO/Promo 17:45 uur

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:55 All American

20:00 Saints & Sinners

21:00 For Life

22:00 MATRAXX INFO_The Probiotic Future of Healthcare by Chrisal

22:11 The Oval

23:05 Herh.ATV Nieuws

23:40 The Chi

00:40 TV Film:High Ground

02:25 TV Film:Malang

04:40 Expedition with Steve Backshall

05:30 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)