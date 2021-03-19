VRIJDAG 19 MAART 2021 // ATV(KN.12.1)

PROGRAMMA OVERZICHT 12.1
19-3-2021
TIJD PROGRAMMA
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10:00 Fitness Shaun T Dance Party Booty Shakin
9:00:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)
9:35:00 ATV Sports (herh.)
10:25:00 Kitchen Nightmares
11:15:00 Sevdaliza Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
11:33:12 Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 DOC.: Ripley’s Believe It or Not
13:20:00 Fast & Furious Spy Racers
13:50:00 Super Hit Video
14:50:00 Whazzz Up? (herh.)
15:55:00 Moksi Moksi (herh.)
16:27:00 Busi Taki
16:41:53 Suriname Adventure: Tan Dyaso – Commewijne (dl.2)
17:10:00 Elena of Avalor
17:31:12 SZF Magazine
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55:22 The Resident
19:41:51 MATRAXX INFO: The Probiotic Future of Healthcare by Chrisal
20:05:00 Tv Film: Finding Love In Mountain View
21:50:00 Austin Flipsters
22:40:00 S.W.A.T.
23:25:00 Shark Tank
0:20:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)
0:55:00 Queen of the South
1:40:00 Tv Film: SAS – Red Notice
3:40:00 Tv Film: The Midnight Sky
5:40:00 Yankee
6:20:00 BBC Nieuws
