WOENSDAG 17 MAART 2021 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
woensdag 17 maart 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness:Shaun T Hip Hop /Shaun T 6 Minutes ABS/ Shaun T Last Min Dance
08:35 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:35 K.C. Undercover
10:00 TV Film: Love By Chanch
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Kinderfilm: Yes Day
14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 The Alaska Traingle
16:00 Waterfront Cities of The World
17:00 IN GESPREK MET
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert : Tayler Swift
19:25 15 minuten met Brando
20:00 Fish Finder:french Guyana Tournament Prt.1
20:30 Moksi Moksi
21:10 Tap A Bankstel met
22:00 MATRAXX INFO_The Probiotic Future of Healthcare by Christal
22:20 The Real Housewives of Johannesburg
23:05 The Equalizer
23:50 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:25 Tv.Film:Assault on va-33
01:55 Greenleaf
02:40 Tv.Film: Cross The Line
04:20 Tv.Film: The Doorman
06:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)