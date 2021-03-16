07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness:Shaun T Max Out Sweat
08:40 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
09:40 ATV Sports (herh.)
10:30 TV Film:Logan Lucky
12:40 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Kinderfilm:Pets United
14:34 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:31 3 Below Tales of Arcadia
16:03 Onder De Loep (herh.)
17:14 Free Rein
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 All American
20:00 Saints & Sinners
21:00 For Life
22:00 Bridgerton
23:10 Herh.ATV Nieuws
23:45 The Chi
00:30 Tv.Film:Black Bear
02:30 Tv.Film:Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
04:00 Expedition with Steve Backshall
04:50 BBC Nieuws
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 16 Maart 2021
