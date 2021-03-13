07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:35 Carmen Sandiego
09:01 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:40 Madagascar A Little Wild
10:05 MasterChef Australia
11:05 The Amazing Race
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middagfilm:Kids In Love
14:00 Entertainment:Classic Albums The Who Who’s Next
15:02 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (Herh.)
16:00 Moksi Moksi (herh.)
16:31 Herh.Q & A
17:30 SZF Magazine (herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Documentaire: Deadliest Roads: Kazakhstan
19:40 Sranan Tori:1 en 1 is 3 Inglish Tallman
20:15 BBGO-TV
21:15 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:40 Black-Ish
22:15 NEXT
23:00 Tv.Film:Megan Leavey
00:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:05 Riviera
01:55 Tv.Film:Citation
03:30 Tv.Film:Dreamland
05:15 Home Before Dark
06:15 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 13 Maart 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws