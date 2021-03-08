7:00:00 *BBC Nieuws
7:35:00 *Roep van de Bruidegom
8:05:00 * Fitness: Shaun T – Insanity Pulse
8:30:00 *BBC Nieuws
9:00:00 *Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (Herh.)
9:35:00 *Young Justice
10:00:00 *Tv Film: To All The Boys – Always And Forever
12:03:00 *BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 *Tv Film: We Can Be Heroes
14:20:00 *Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
15:15:00 *Doc.: Animal Fight Night
16:02:00 *The Legend Of King Solomon
17:25:00 *Gado Wortoe Leri Wi So en Taki So
18:00:00 *ATV Nieuws
18:55:00 *A.P. Bio
19:25:00 *Suriname Adventure: Tan Dyaso (afl.06)
20:00:00 *Onder De Loep
21:10:00 *ATV Sports
22:10:00 *Queen Sono
23:00:00 *The Family Business
23:45:00 *ATV Nieuws (herh.)
0:20:00 *Watchmen
1:25:00 *Tv Film: 47 Ronin
3:25:00 *Tv Film: Namaste Wahala
5:15:00 *Doc.: One Strange Rock
6:05:00 *BBC Nieuws
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 8 Maart 2021
