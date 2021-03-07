ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 7 Maart 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 The Owl House

08:30 Spy Kids: Mission Critical

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

09:35 Lego City Adventures

10:00 Soen Ngie’s Keukengeheimen: Tranga Ten (dl.3)

10:20 2018 Arnold Strongman Classic Bag Over Bar

11:20 Top Gear America

12:00 Fish Finder:Prt 1 Itapara (herh.)

12:35 Efren Reyes vs 1 Female World Champion siming Chen

13:10 Inside the Factory – RIMAC C-TWO

14:00 Maranatha Ministries

14:30 Ravens Home

15:00 Nadiya’s British Food Adventure

15:30 All Hail King Julien

16:00 Jesus Is Lord

16:35 Young Sheldon

17:05 SUPERHITS (herh.)

18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:45 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (afl.10)

19:00 72 Dangerous Animals LATIN AMERICA

20:00 MATRAXX INFO_The Probiotic Future of Healthcare by Chrisal

20:15 Worlds Toughest Race Eco-Challenge Fiji

21:10 Tv.Film:Literally Right Before Aaron

23:00 Tv.Film:Capsized Blood in the Water

00:30 Lost In Space

01:30 TV.Film:Torpedo

03:15 TV.Film:The Little Things

05:25 Evil

06:10 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)