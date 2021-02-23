ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 23 Februari 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 Fitness:Shuan T Insanity Sweat Intervals

08:40 BBC Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)

09:35 ATV Sports (herh.)

10:30 TV.Film:Princess of the Row

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation

13:00 Kinderfilm:Bobbleheads

14:30 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:30 Darkwing Duck

16:00 Herh.Onder De Loep

17:00 Sabiso Quiz (Herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:55 MATRAXX INFO_The Probiotic Future of Healthcare by Christal

19:05 All American

20:00 Saints & Sinners

21:00 For Life

21:55 Bridgerton

23:10 Herh.ATV Nieuws

23:50 Breeders

00:20 TV.Film:It’s Complicated

02:25 TV.Film:Let Them Talk

04:20 Expedition with Steve Backshall

05:10 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)