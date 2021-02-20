07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:37 Carmen Sandiego
09:02 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:37 Young Justice
10:00 MasterChef Australia
11:00 Puppy Dog Pals
11:25 The Amazing Race
12:10 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middagfilm:Despicable Me
14:15 Entertainment:Adele Live in London
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (Herh.)
16:00 Moksi Moksi (herh.)
16:32 The Pink Panther Classic Cartoon
17:30 SZF Magazine (herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Documentaire: Deadliest Roads: TANZANIA
19:40 Sabiso Quiz
20:20 BBGO-TV
21:25 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:45 Black-Ish
22:15 NEXT
23:00 Tv.Film:Keeping Up with the Kandasamys
00:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:20 Prodigal Son
02:05 Tv.Film:Lost Bullet
03:40 Tv.Film:Monster Hunters
05:10 You
06:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 20 FEBRUARI 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws