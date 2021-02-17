ATV KN.12.2 Woensdag 17 Februari 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

09:05 Busi Taki (afl.03)

09:30 FIBOS Skoro Doro: Leerjaar 5 – Hoofdletters / Leerjaar 6 – Het Onderwerp

10:00 OP DE STOEP

11:00 BBC Nieuws

16:30 Suri Tunes

17:30 WWE RAW (herh.)

18:30 Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy

19:00 ATV Nieuws

19:40 MATRAXX INFO_The Probiotic Future of Healthcare by Christal

19:50 The Neighborhood

20:15 Extinct or Alive

21:00 In Gesprek Met.:…… (HERH.)

21:50 Marvel’s Daredevil

22:45 Godless

23:35 Tv Film:Boss Level

01:20 Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)