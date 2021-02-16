DINSDAG 16 FEBRUARI 2021 (ATV KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
dinsdag 16 febrauri 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness:21 daysfix Upper Fix
08:40 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
09:35 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:25 TV.Film:Swimming for Gold
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:55 KInderfilm:Latte and The Magic Waterstone
14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:15 Doc.:Momentum Shift
16:00 Herh.Onder De Loep
17:10 Free Rein
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 God Friended Me
20:00 Saints & Sinners
21:00 For Life
21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:00 Bridgerton
23:05 Herh.ATV Nieuws
23:45 Breeders
00:05 Tv.Film:The Devil Wears Prada
01:55 Tv.Film:.Drive Angry
03:50 Expedition with Steve Backshall
04:40 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)