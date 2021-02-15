MAANDAG 15 FEBRUARI 2021 (ATV KN12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
maandag 15 februari 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
08:05 Fitness:Shaun T Cardio Challenge
08:40 BBC Nieuws
09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (Herh.)
09:35 Inspector Gadget
10:00 TV.Film:Come Away
11:40 Hey Jackie
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middagfilm:The Legend of King Solomon
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 Doc.:Mega Machines
15:50 Entm.:Ariana Grande Coachella
17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Leri So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 MATRAXX INFO_The Probiotic Future of Healthcare by Chrisal
19:00 A.P. Bio
19:25 Suriname Adventure: Tan Dyaso
20:00 Onder De Loep
21:00 ATV Sports
22:10 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:15 Queen Sono
23:05 The Family Business
23:50 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:25 Watchmen
01:30 Tv.Film:Chick Fight
03:10 Tv.Film:Covert One The Hades Factor
05:45 One Strange Rock
06:35 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)