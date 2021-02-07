ATV KN.12.2 Zondag 7 Februari 2021

7:00:00 *Al Jazeera Nieuws

13:25:00 *English Premier League: Liverpool vs. Manchester City

15:25:00 *Beach Volleyball : Circuito Argentino

16:10:00 *La Liga: Real Betis vs. Barcelona

18:10:00 *The Masked Singer

18:54:11 *MATRAXX INFO_The Probiotic Future of Healthcare by Chrisal

19:03:30 *Last Man Standing

19:25:13 *The Detour

19:46:55 *WWE SmackDown

20:34:17 *Tv Film: R.I.A.

22:09:17 *Game of Thrones

0:05:11 Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN