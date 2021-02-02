07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness Shaun T Insanity Pulse
08:30 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
09:35 ATV Sports (herh.)
10:25 TV Film:Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
12:05 BBC Nieuws
12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:55 Middagfilm:Abominable
14:35 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:35 Atomic Puppet
16:05 Doc.:Know Your Mushrooms
17:20 Elena of Avalor
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 God Friended Me
20:00 Saints & Sinners
21:00 For Life
21:55 Bridgerton
23:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws
23:40 Breeders
00:10 Tv.Film:Fatman
01:50 Tv.Film:Freedom Writers
03:55 Tv.Film:Greenland
05:55 Doc.:Modern Marvels Bunkers
06:40 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 2 Februari 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws