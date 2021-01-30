7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35:00 Logos International
8:35:00 Carmen Sandiego
9:00:00 ATV Nieuws + Sport i/h Nieuws (herh.)
9:30:00 Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
9:55:00 Elena Of Avalor
10:20:00 MasterChef Australia
11:35:00 The Amazing Race
12:20:00 NPR Music Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Dua Lipa
12:40:00 Tv Film: Aquaman
15:05:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30:00 Cherly’s Inspirations
15:55:00 Moksi Moksi
16:30:00 Doc.: A Perfect Planet
17:20:00 Adventure Time With Finn And Jake
17:35:00 SZF Magazine (herh.)
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
18:40:00 Doc.: Deadliest Roads: VIETNAM
19:40:00 NPR Music Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Natu Camara
19:57:52 NPR Music Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: PJ Morton
20:15:00 BBGO-TV
21:00:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:20:00 Black-Ish
21:50:00 neXt
22:40:00 Tv Film: Penguin Bloom
0:25:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)
1:00:00 Prodigal Son
1:45:00 Tv Film: Boss Level
3:30:00 Tv Film: Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon – Sword Of Destiny
5:15:00 You
6:10:00 BBC Nieuws
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 30 Januari 2021
