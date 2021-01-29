7:00:00 *BBC Nieuws
7:35:00 *Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10:00 *The Lion Guard
8:35:00 *BBC Nieuws
9:00:00 *ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
9:35:00 *ATV Sports (herh.)
10:22:00 *Kitchen Nightmares
11:06:00 *YOUNG JUSTICE
11:30:00 *Carmen Sandiego
12:00:00 *BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 *Mysteries of The Deep
13:20:00 *Fast & Furious Spy Racers
13:45:00 *Super Hit Video
14:45:00 *Whazzz Up? (herh.)
16:00:00 *Moksi Moksi (Herh.)
16:30:00 *Suriname Adventure: Tan Dyaso (afl.01) (Herh.)
17:00:00 *Batman
17:30:00 *SZF Magazine
18:00:00 *ATV Nieuws
18:45:00 *The Resident
19:47:00 *Tv Film: Rokjesdag
21:45:00 *Houzz:
22:30:00 *S.W.A.T.
23:15:00 *Shark Tank
0:10:00 *ATV Nieuws (herh.)
0:45:00 *Queen of the South
1:30:00 *Tv Film: 22 Bullets
3:27:00 *Tv Film: 47 RONIN
5:26:00 *Yankee
6:04:00 *BBC Nieuws
7:35:00 —-Volkslied
ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 29 Januari 2021
