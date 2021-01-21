07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Shuan T Max Out Cardio
08:43 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:35 Flavorful Origins
10:00 TV Film:Super Bear
11:30 Bunk’D
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middagfilm:The Looney Looney Looney Bugs Bunny Movie
14:00 Super Hit Classics
15:00 Great Continental Railway Journeys
16:05 Entm.:Armin van Buuren live at EDC Mexico
17:15 This is the day of victory for you
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 ATV Sports
20:00 Whazzz Up????
21:15 A Million Little Things
22:05 Dark Matter
22:50 FBI
23:35 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:10 True Detective
01:15 Tv.Film:Jane Got a Gun
02:55 Tv.Film:Johm Wick Chapter 3 Parabellum
05:10 The Rookie
05:55 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 21 Januari 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws