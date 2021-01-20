WOENSDAG 20 JANUARI 2021(ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
woensdag 20 janauri 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Fit Test
08:30 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:35 K.C. Undercover
10:00 TV.Film:Primal Tales of Savagery
11:30 Andi Mack
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Kinderfilm:LEGO Friends Girlz 4 Life
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 Serengeti
16:05 Seven Worlds One Planet
17:10 Shop Class
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Living Big In A Tiny House
20:00 Youth Outreach
20:30 Moksi Moksi
21:10 Tap A Bankstel:……………..
22:20 The Real Housewives of Johannesburg
23:10 The New Legends of Monkey
23:35 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:10 Tv.Film:Soleil Rouge
02:05 Greenleaf
02:50 Tv.Film:The Half Of It
04:40 Tv.Film:The Secrets We Keep
06:20 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)