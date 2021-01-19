7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:05:00 Fitness: Shaun T Insanity Fit Test
8:35:00 BBC Nieuws
9:05:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)
9:30:00 ATV Sports (herh.)
10:26:04 Tv Film: Cooking With Love (2018)
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:55:00 Doc.: Free Documentary – Mystery Places
13:55:00 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips
15:00:00 Kinderfilm: Cinderella (2015)
16:55:00 Sabiso Quiz
17:30:00 The Lion Guard
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50:00 God Friended Me
19:45:00 NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert: Dua Lipa
20:05:00 Saints & Sinners
21:00:00 For Life
21:45:00 Tyler Perry’s The Oval
22:35:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)
23:15:00 Breeders
23:40:00 Tv Film: The Bourne Identity
1:40:00 Tv Film: The Bourne Supremacy
3:30:00 Tv Film: The Bourne Ultimatum
5:30:00 Doc.: Cocos Island – The mysterious island in the Pacific
6:15:00 BBC Nieuws
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 19 Januari 2021
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws