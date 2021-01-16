ZATERDAG 16 JANUARI 2021 // (ATV KN.12.1)

PROGRAMMA OVERZICHT 12.1

16-1-2021

TIJD PROGRAMMA

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:35:00 Logos International

8:35:00 Carmen Sandiego

9:00:00 ATV Nieuws + Sport i/h Nieuws (herh.)

9:30:00 Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

9:55:00 Mickey and the Roadster Racers

10:20:00 MasterChef Australia

11:20:00 The Amazing Race

12:05:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40:00 Tv Film: Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief

14:40:00 NPR Music – Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Kingfish

15:00:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30:00 Cherly’s Inspirations (herh.)

15:55:00 Moksi Moksi (herh.)

16:30:00 How Its Made

16:51:17 Cirque du Soleil Presents: Best of Trampoline

17:35:30 SZF Magazine

18:00:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45:00 Staatsolie 40 Jaar

18:55:00 Andi Mack

19:30:00 Sabiso Quiz

20:15:00 BBGO-TV

21:25:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:45:00 Black-Ish

22:15:00 neXt

23:00:00 Tv Film: Herself

0:50:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)

1:25:00 Prodigal Son

2:10:00 Tv Film: Skylines

4:05:00 Tv Film: Source Code

5:40:00 You

6:35:00 BBC Nieuws