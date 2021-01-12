DINSDAG 12 JANUARI 2012 // ATV(KN.12.1)

PROGRAMMA OVERZICHT 12.1

12-1-2021

TIJD PROGRAMMA

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:35:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:05:00 Fitness: Shaun T Insanity Fit Test

8:35:00 BBC Nieuws

9:05:00 ATV Nieuws

9:30:00 ATV Sports

10:25:00 Tv Film: Half Brothers

12:05:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

13:05:00 Doc.: Ancient China From Aboove – Secrets of the Great Wall

13:50:00 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips

14:50:00 Kinderfilm: We Can Be Heroes

16:45:00 Ent.: iHeartRadio Live: Coldplay

17:29:33 Cartoon …

18:00:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50:00 God Friended Me

19:45:00 Ent.: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert – Natalia Lafourcade

20:05:00 Saints & Sinners

21:00:00 For Life

22:00:00 The Oval

22:50:00 ATV Nieuws

23:30:00 Breeders

0:00:00 Tv Film: Forbidden Dream

2:15:00 Tv Film: Breach

3:50:00 Tv Film: Archenemy

5:25:00 Doc.: National Geographic – Lost World of the Maya

6:10:00 BBC Nieuws