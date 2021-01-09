07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:35 Carmen Sandiego
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:35 Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
10:00 MasterChef Australia
11:00 The Amazing Race
11:50 TELESUR 40 JAAR
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middagfilm:Batman Bad Blood
13:55 Entertainment.:Cirque Du Soleil
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (Herh.)
15:50 Kinderfilm:Anastasia
17:35 SZF Magazine (herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Staatsolie 40 Jaar
18:55 Documentaire: Deadliest Roads: HAITI
19:40 Sranan Tori:……………..
20:15 BBGO-TV
21:15 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:35 Black-Ish
22:10 TELESUR 40 JAAR
22:20 NEXT
23:10 Tv.Film:Skylines
00:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:10 Prodigal Son
02:00 Tv.Film: Rogue Warfare :The Hunt
03:30 Tv.Film: Rogue Warfare : Death Of A Nation
05:00 You
05:45 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 9 Janauri 2021
