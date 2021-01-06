ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 6 Januari 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 Fitness: Zumba Rush

08:30 Venezuela Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

09:30 K.C. Undercover

10:00 Tv.Film: Captain Marvel

12:05 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Kinderfilm: The Croods: A New Age

14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:15 Africa’s Hunters

16:15 Entm.: Ed Sheeran LIVE

17:05 Shop Class

17:45 Tropenbos: Bigi Poika

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Living Big In A Tiny House (afl.35)

19:45 Tropenbos: Nieuw Ganzee

20:00 Fish Finder:

20:30 Bob Hearts Abishola

21:00 Tap A Bankstel met…………………

22:10 The Real Housewives of Johannesburg

23:00 The New Legends of Monkey

23:25 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:00 Tv.Film: DNA 2: Bloodline

01:50 Greenleaf

02:35 Tv.Film: 1917

04:35 Tv.Film: Army of One

06:05 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)