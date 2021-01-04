07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
08:05 Fitness:Shaun T Dance Party Rocking ABS
08:35 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)
09:45 Sranan Tori:Code 5 (herh)
10:00 TV.Film: The Rundown
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Middagfilm: The Phantom
14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 TekenFilm: Curious George: Go West, Go Wild
16:35 Fast Furious Spy Racers
17:15 Gado Taki So en leri so
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 One Day At A Time
19:12 Kim Convenience
19:45 Entm.: UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro Live @ Reggae Rotterdam 2019
21:10 ATV Sports
22:00 Kings of Jo’Burg
23:00 I May Destroy You
23:35 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:16 Black Lighting
01:00 Tv.Film: Skinwalkers
02:35 Tv.Film: Sniper Reloaded
04:10 Doc.: Untamed Australia
05:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 4 Januari 2021
