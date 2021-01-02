07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:35 Carmen Sandiego
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:35 Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
10:00 MasterChef Australia
11:00 The Amazing Race
11:45 Cartoons
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middagfilm: Bobbleheads: The Movie
14:00 Entertainment: Bruce Springsteen
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 Tv.Film: Z-Baw
17:10 Serie : Alexa And Katie
17:35 SZF Magazine (herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Documentaire: Deadliest Roads: GABON
19:40 Sabiso Quiz
20:30 Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries
21:30 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:50 Owru Yari Lockdown powered by The Para Springs Fun Channel
22:00 Black-Ish
22:30 Tv.Film: Batman Begins
01:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:35 Prodigal Son
02:20 Tv.Film: Black Hawk Down
04:55 Tv.Film: Black Mask 2
06:40 You
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 2 Januari 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws