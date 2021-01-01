07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 Movie: Bobbleheads – The Movie
10:30 Movie: SOUL
12:15 Movie: Safety
14:15 Movie: Come Away
16:00 Cartoons
16:30 Suri Tunes
17:30 Julie And The Phantoms
18:05 Serie
18:30 The Baby-Sitters Club
19:00 Doc.:…………..
19:45 Superstore
20:10 N-Remote New Years Special
20:40 Hooten And The Lady
21:15 The X-Files
22:00 I-Write
22:45 Ray Donovan
23:35 Tv.Film:Police Story 3 Super Cop
01:20 Einde Uitzending
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.2 Vrijdag 1 Januari 2021
