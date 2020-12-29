DINSDAG 29 DECEMBER 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

dinsdag 29 december 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:06 Fitness :Shaun T – Insanity Fit Test

08:35 Venezuela Nieuws

09:05 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

09:35 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:30 TV.Film: Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets

12:55 The Rubing Health Foundation

13:15 Kinderfilm:Thomas And Friends Day of Diesel

14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:00 TV Film: The Adventures Of Jurassic Pet

16:30 Doc.:Science Of Stupid

17:30 Voltron Force

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:55 God Friended Me

20:00 Saints & Sinners

21:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen Tranga Teng

21:45 Superstore

22:05 Tyler Perry’s The Oval

23:05 Herh.ATV Nieuws

23:40 Broke

00:05 Tv.Film: The Way Of The Dragon

01:45 Tv.Film:. The Stronghold

03:40 Tv.Film : The Rebel

06:25 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)