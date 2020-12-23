WOENSDAG 23 DECEMBER 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee

woensdag 23 december 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Pulse

08:32 Venezuela Nieuws

09:01 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

09:35 K.C. Undercover

10:00 Tv.Film:Candy Cane Christmas

11:35 Illumination Presents Minions Holiday

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Tv.Film:Christmas Waltz

14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:05 Holiday Wars

16:00 Holiday Wars

16:55 Shop Class

17:40 Tropenbos: Bigi Poika Ned.versie

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:55 Living Big In A Tiny House

19:55 Tropenbos: Nieuw Ganzee Ned.versie

20:20 Youth Outreach

21:00 CMA Country Christmas (herh.)

21:50 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:00 The Real Housewives of Johannesburg

22:50 The New Legends of Monkey

23:20 Herh.ATV Nieuws

23:55 Tv.Film:Citation

02:30 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

03:15 Tv.Film:Golden Job

04:55 Tv.Film:Hosts

06:25 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

