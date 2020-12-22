07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness: Zumba Toning
08:37 Venezuela Nieuws
09:08 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
09:45 ATV Sports (herh.)
10:45 TV.Film: A Cinderella Story Christmas
12:25 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:45 Doc.: Big Dreams Small Spaces
13:45 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
14:45 Tv.film: A Christmas At Pemberley Manor
16:15 The Disney Holiday Singalong (Herh.)
17:10 Sabiso Quiz (afl.08)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55 A Holly Dolly Christmas (herh.)
20:00 Saints and Sinner
21:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen: Tranga Teng (afl.05)
21:35 Superstore
22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:15 Tylers Perry’s The Oval
23:05 Herh.ATV Nieuws
23:40 Broke
00:05 Tv.Film: A Christmas Hero
01:30 Tv.Film: A Christmas Movie Christmas
03:00 Tv.film: A Christmas Story
04:35 Doc.: Earth From Space
05:35 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 22 December 2020
