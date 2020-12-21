MAANDAG 21 DECEMBER 2020// ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
maandag 21 december 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Fit Test
08:40 Venezuela Nieuws
09:11 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)
09:45 Adventure Time with Finn And Jake
10:00 Tv.Film:You Light Up My Christmas
11:35 Toy Story That Time Forgot
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:45 Middagfilm:Klaus
14:25 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:30 Bah Humduck A Looney Tunes Christmas
16:30 UNDP Progr Het Covid-19 Videoboek (Herh.)
17:10 Gado Wortoe Taki so en leri so (les.73)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Ballet:Emanuel God with Us
20:10 My Gift – A Carrie Underwood Christmas Special
21:10 ATV Sports
22:05 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2./Match.3/High.5
22:15 Kings of Jo’Burg
23:05 I May Destroy You
23:40 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:20 Black Lighting
01:05 Tv.Film:Black Nativity
02:40 Tv.Film:A Shoe Addict’s Christmas
04:10 Tv.Film:The Man In The Shadows
05:40 Doc.:Lost Worlds
06:30 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)