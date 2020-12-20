ATV (KN.12.2) – ZONDAG 202 DECEMBER 2020

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
11:15 Premiere League: Tottenham vs. Leicester City
13:30 Premiere League: Manchester United vs. Leeds United
15:30 Doc.: Cave People of the Himalaya
16:30 The Masked Singer
17:20 Ellen Games of Games
18:10 America’s Got Talent
18:55 Tap A Bankestel met……..
19:00 Doc.: Deadliest Roads – Bolivia
20:00 10 Days of Christmas
21:35 WWE Smackdown
22:30 Last Man Standing
22:55 Schitt’s Creek
23:20 Tv Film: The Rising Hawk
01:25 60 Days In Narcoland
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
