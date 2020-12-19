ATV KN.12.2 Zaterdag 19 December 2020

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

09:30 Premier League : Crystal Palace X Liverpool “live”

12:30 LA LIGA : Barcelona X Valencia “live”

14:30 Bundesliga : Bayer Liverkussen X Bayern Munich “live”

16:35 Fast Furious Spy Racers

17:00 My Perfect Landing

17:30 Young Justice

18:00 A Holly Dolly Christmas

19:00 ATV Nieuws

20:00 10 Days of Christmas “Live”

21:35 WWE RAW

22:30 Agents of SHIELD

23:15 TV.FILM : Black Nativity

00:50 Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)