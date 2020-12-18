VRIJDAG 18 DECEMBER 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
vrijdag 18 december 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness: Zumba Rush
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
09:35 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:25 Kitchen Nightmares
11:10 Ducktales
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Doc.: Mystries of The Deep
13:25 Super Hit Video
14:00 Outmatched
14:25 Fast Furious Spy Racers
14:50 Doc.:Marvels 616
16:00 Moksi Moksi (Herh.)
16:35 Doc.: China Wild Side
17:20 Angelina Ballerina The Mouse Detective
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Transplant
19:50 Dr. Seuss The Grinch Musical
21:25 My Houzz
21:55 Trekking:Payday/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Blindspot
23:00 Shark Tank
23:50 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:25 Swamp Thing
01:15 Tv.Film: A Very Cool Christmas
02:55 Tv.Film: Our First Christmas
04:25 Tv.film: Deck the Halls
06:00 Yankee
06:40 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)