VRIJDAG 18 DECEMBER 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

vrijdag 18 december 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 Fitness: Zumba Rush

08:30 Venezuela Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

09:35 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:25 Kitchen Nightmares

11:10 Ducktales

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Doc.: Mystries of The Deep

13:25 Super Hit Video

14:00 Outmatched

14:25 Fast Furious Spy Racers

14:50 Doc.:Marvels 616

16:00 Moksi Moksi (Herh.)

16:35 Doc.: China Wild Side

17:20 Angelina Ballerina The Mouse Detective

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Transplant

19:50 Dr. Seuss The Grinch Musical

21:25 My Houzz

21:55 Trekking:Payday/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Blindspot

23:00 Shark Tank

23:50 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:25 Swamp Thing

01:15 Tv.Film: A Very Cool Christmas

02:55 Tv.Film: Our First Christmas

04:25 Tv.film: Deck the Halls

06:00 Yankee

06:40 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)