ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 15 December 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 Fitness: Shaun T – 21 Daysfix

08:40 Venezuela Nieuws

09:10 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)

09:45 ATV Sports (herh.)

10:40 TV.Film: Godmothered

12:45 The Rubing Health Foundation

13:05 Doc.: Big Dreams Small Spaces

14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:05 Tv.film: The Christmas Doctor

16:35 Ice Age – A Mammoth Christmas

17:10 Doc.:Animal Fight Night

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:55 God Friended Me

20:00 Saints and Sinner

21:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen: Tranga Teng (afl.04)

21:35 Superstore

22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:15 Tylers Perry’s The Oval

23:05 Herh.ATV Nieuws

23:40 Broke

00:05 Tv.Film: Wander

01:40 Tv.Film: Black Bear

03:25 Tv.film: Mission Impossible – Fallout

05:55 Doc.: Earth From Space

06:55 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)