07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Shaun T – Insanity Sweat Fest
08:40 Venezuela Nieuws
09:15 Herh. ATV Binnenlands Nieuws
09:50 Herh. ATV Sports
10:40 Kitchen Nightmares
11:30 Ducktales
12:15 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Doc.: Mystries of The Deep : Curse of The Kraken
13:25 Outmatched
13:50 Fast Furious Spy Racers
14:15 Young Justice
14:45 Suriname Adventures Tan Dyaso
15:00 Herh. Whazzz Up ???
16:15 Herh. Moksi Moksi
16:50 Clik Clack Moo Christmas at the farm
17:35 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Transplant
19:50 Musical: Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square
21:35 Suriname Adventures Tan Dyaso
21:50 My Houzz
22:20 Trekking:Payday/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:20 Blindspot
23:20 Shark Tank
00:10 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:45 Swamp Thing
01:30 Tv.Film: Dead by Christmas
02:30 Tv.Film: Ben is Back
04:15 Tv.film: Street Fighter – The Legend of Chun
05:55 Yankee
06:30 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV (KN.12.1) – VRIJDAG 11 DECEMBER 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws