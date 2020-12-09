07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Pulse
08:31 Venezuela Nieuws
09:02 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:35 K.C. Undercover
10:00 Tv.Film:Happiest Season
11:45 Adventure Time
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Kinderfilm:Americano
14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:05 Holiday Wars
16:00 Holiday Wars
17:00 Shop Class
17:45 Tropenbos: Bigi Poika
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Living Big In A Tiny House (afl.31)
19:50 Tropenbos: Nieuw Ganzee
20:00 Youth Outreach
20:30 Moksi Moksi
21:10 The Umbrella Acadamy
22:02 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:15 The Real Housewives of Johannesburg
23:05 The New Legends of Monkey
23:35 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:10 Tv.Film:The Great Debaters
02:20 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
03:05 Tv.Film:Sabrina
05:15 Tv.Film:The One
06:45 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 9 December 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws