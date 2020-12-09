ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 9 December 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Pulse

08:31 Venezuela Nieuws

09:02 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

09:35 K.C. Undercover

10:00 Tv.Film:Happiest Season

11:45 Adventure Time

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Kinderfilm:Americano

14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:05 Holiday Wars

16:00 Holiday Wars

17:00 Shop Class

17:45 Tropenbos: Bigi Poika

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 Living Big In A Tiny House (afl.31)

19:50 Tropenbos: Nieuw Ganzee

20:00 Youth Outreach

20:30 Moksi Moksi

21:10 The Umbrella Acadamy

22:02 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:15 The Real Housewives of Johannesburg

23:05 The New Legends of Monkey

23:35 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:10 Tv.Film:The Great Debaters

02:20 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

03:05 Tv.Film:Sabrina

05:15 Tv.Film:The One

06:45 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)