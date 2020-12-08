07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness: Zumba Rush
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
09:30 ATV Sports (herh.)
10:20 TV.Film: Christmas Together
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:30 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:50 Doc.: Big Dreams Small Spaces
13:50 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
14:45 Kinderfilm: Santa Stole Our Dog : A Merry Doggone Christmas
16:30 UNDP Progr Covid-19 Videoboek
17:00 Advocaten van het Bos (dl. 4)
17:15 Sabiso Quiz (afl.07)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 PAHO PROGR (dl. 1)(Herh.)
19:10 God Friended Me
20:05 Saints and Sinner
21:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen:
21:35 Superstore
22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Tylers Perry’s The Oval
23:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws
23:35 Broke
00:00 Tv.Film: Call
01:55 Tv.Film: Freaky
03:40 Tv.film: Come PLay
05:20 Doc.: Earth From Space
06:20 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 8 December 2020
