ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 8 December 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 Fitness: Zumba Rush

08:30 Venezuela Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)

09:30 ATV Sports (herh.)

10:20 TV.Film: Christmas Together

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:30 The Rubing Health Foundation

12:50 Doc.: Big Dreams Small Spaces

13:50 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

14:45 Kinderfilm: Santa Stole Our Dog : A Merry Doggone Christmas

16:30 UNDP Progr Covid-19 Videoboek

17:00 Advocaten van het Bos (dl. 4)

17:15 Sabiso Quiz (afl.07)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 PAHO PROGR (dl. 1)(Herh.)

19:10 God Friended Me

20:05 Saints and Sinner

21:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen:

21:35 Superstore

22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Tylers Perry’s The Oval

23:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws

23:35 Broke

00:00 Tv.Film: Call

01:55 Tv.Film: Freaky

03:40 Tv.film: Come PLay

05:20 Doc.: Earth From Space

06:20 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)