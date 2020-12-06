ATV (KN.12.2) – ZONDAG 06 DECEMBER 2020

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

09:00 Bundesliga: Union Berlin X Hertha Berlin

11:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

11:30 Voetbal: Slovan Bratislava X Trencin

13:30 Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur X Arsenal

15:30 Beach Volley Dames Finale Brazilie

16:15 Premier League: Liverpool X Wolverhampton

18:20 America’s Got Talent

19:05 Doc.:People and Power:Climate Hackers

19:30 Last Man Standing

20:00 Herh. Tap a Bankstel met Kries Ramkhelawan

21:05 WWE Smackdown

22:00 Tv Film: A Husband for Christmas

23:30 60 Days In Narcoland

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)