ZATERDAG 28 NOVEMBER 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) -Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

zaterdag 28 november 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Logos International

08:35 Carmen Sandiedo’s

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh. )

09:30 Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

10:00 MasterChef Australia

11:00 Survivor Australia

12:00 Middagfilm : Lengend Of A Rabbit :The Martial Of Fire

13:40 Tekenfilm : Latte And The Magic Waterstone

15:05 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30 Voltron Force

16:00 Moksi Moksi (Jaargang.02) (Herh.)

16:30 Inspector Gadget

17:05 Sustainable Wood Production (afl.4)

17:15 Adventure Time With Finn And Jake

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:55 Deadliest Roads : Cameroon

19:50 Sranan Tori : 1 & 1 = 3 – san i denk e psa

20:30 Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries

21:30 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:50 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Dubbel Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:05 Black-ish

22:35 Perry Mason

23:40 Tv.film: Legend Of The Demon Cat

02:00 ATV Nieuws

02:35 Prodigal Son

03:20 Tv.film: Fatman

04:55 You

05:45 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)