ATV (KN.12.1) – WOENSDAG 25 NOVEMBER 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Insanity Insane ABS

08:45 Adventure Time with Finne And Jake

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

09:35 K.C.Undercover

10:00 Tv.Film:Lassie Come Home

11:40 Ducktales

12:05 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Kinderfilm:The New Mutants

14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:15 Africa’s Hunters

16:10 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen: Tranga Teng (Herh)

16:50 Shop Class

17:40 Tropenbos: Bigi Poika

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Living Big In A Tiny House (afl.29)

19:40 Tropenbos: Nieuw Ganzee

20:00 Youth Outreach

20:30 Moksi Moksi

21:10 The Umbrella Acadamy

22:10 The Real Housewives of Johannesburg

23:00 The New Legends of Monkey

23:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:05 Tv.Film:Greenland

02:05 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

02:50 Tv.Film:Monster Hunters

04:20 Tv.Film:Antebellum

06:10 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)