ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 24 November 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness: 21 Daysfix Upper Fix

08:45 Adventure Time

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)

09:35 ATV Sports (herh.)

10:30 TV.Film: Selena

12:50 The Rubing Health Foundation

13:15 Doc.: Air Warriors

14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:10 Teen Titans

15:30 Wakapasi

17:10 Sabiso Quiz (Herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 God Friended Me

19:50 Sustainable Wood Production : Houtverwerking

20:00 Saints and Sinners

21:00 Ondernemen In Crisitijden (afl.04)

21:35 Superstore

22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:15 Tylers Perry’s The Oval

23:05 Herh.ATV Nieuws

23:40 Broke

00:05 Tv.Film: Run

01:35 Tv.Film: Lost Bullet

03:10 Tv.film: Rogue

05:00 Doc.:Caribbean with Simon Reeve

06:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)