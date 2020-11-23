MAANDAG 23 NOVEMBER 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

maandag 23 november 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

08:10 Fitness: 21 Daysfix Upper Fix

08:37 Venezuela Nieuws (30 min)

09:07 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (Herh.)

09:40 Young Justice

10:05 Tv.Film: The Millionaires Express

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Middagfilm: Artemis Fowl

14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:15 Middagfilm: Hood

17:00 Hey Jackie

17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Leri so

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 One Day At A Time

19:20 Krakatiki : Quarantine (afl. 11)

19:30 Jessie

20:00 Onder De Loep (afl.1)

21:00 ATV Sports

22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Greenleaf

22:55 I May Destroy You

23:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:05 Black Lighting

00:50 Tv.Film: Hard Kill

02:30 Tv.Film: IP Man

04:20 Doc.: Bridge Over Troubled Water

06:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)