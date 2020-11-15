ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 15 November 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Transformers:Cyberverse

08:30 Spy Kids : Mission Critical

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:30 Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

10:00 Final World Pool Masters

11:00 The Grand Tour

12:10 Erzberg Rodeo 2018 : The Toughest Extreme Enduro

12:50 GNCC Maxxis General

13:15 Texas Metal

14:00 Maranatha Ministries

14:30 Raven’s Home

15:00 Ducktales

15:30 The American Barbecue Showdown

16:15 All Creatures Great and Small

17:10 Teen Titans

17:25 Some Assembly Required

18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:35 Hanna

19:35 72 Dangerous Animals – ASIA

20:25 Alone

21:20 TedTalk: What is 5G And What Can It Do

21:30 Tv.film: The Half Of It

23:20 Tv.film: Golden Job

01:00 Ozark

02:05 Tv.film: The Blackout

04:15 Mc Mafia

05:15 Magnificent Megaities – Jakarta

06:10 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)