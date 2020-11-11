ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 11 November 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness: 21 Daysfix Upper Fix

08:45 Venezuela Nieuws

09:15 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:50 K.C. Undercover

10:15 Tv.Film: The Climbers

12:20 Angelina Ballerina – Kaartjes voor het Ballet

12:40 Kinderfilm: Ben 10 – Secret of The Omnitrix

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 Africa’s Hunters

15:55 Doc.: Bombay Railway

17:00 In Gesprek Met……….

17:45 Tropenbos – Bigi Poika

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Living Big in a Tiny House

19:35 Tropenbos – Nieuw Ganze

20:00 Youth Outreach

20:30 Moksi Moksi

21:10 The Umbrella Acadamy

22:10 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Dubbel Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:25 COVID-19:Surinames Gevecht Tegen Het Virus

22:50 The Real Housewives of Johannesburg

23:40 The New Legends of Monkey

00:05 ATV Nieuws

00:40 Tv.film: Rebecca

02:45 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

03:30 Tv.film: Tribal Get Out Alive

05:00 Tv.film: Lost Girls and Love Hotels

06:40 BBC Nieuws (50 min.) (live via Directv.1)

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)