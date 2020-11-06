VRIJDAG 6 NOVEMBER 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
vrijdag 6 november 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness: Shaun T – Tabata Power
08:40 Venezuela Nieuws
09:15 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
09:45 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:35 Kitchen Nightmares
11:30 Ducktales
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Doc.:The Alaska Triangle
13:25 Super Hit Top 10
14:00 Fast & Furious Spy Racers
14:25 Whazzz Up ??? (Herh.)
15:40 Teen Titans Go
16:00 Moksi Moksi (30 min)( Herh.)
16:31 Thomas and Friends – Day of The Diesels
17:35 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Transplant
19:50 Tv.Film: My Spy
21:35 My Houzz
22:05 Trekking:Payday/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:20 Blindspot
23:05 Shark Tank
23:55 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:30 Swamp Thing
01:25 Tv.Film: One Night in Bangkok
03:10 Tv.Film: Band Baaja Baaraat
05:35 For Life
06:15 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)