07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Shaun T – Insanity Max Out Power
08:45 Venezuela Nieuws
09:15 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
09:45 ATV Sports (herh.)
10:40 TV.Film: Aliens Stole My Body
12:10 BBC Nieuws
12:40 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Doc.:Patagonia Earths Secret Paradise
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:00 Kinderfilm: Reign of The Supermen
16:30 Doc.: Mud Fight in Lyme Bay – Napoli
17:00 Doc.: The Alask Triangle
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 God Friended Me
19:30 Doc.: Animal Airport
19:55 Sustainable Wood Production
20:10 Young Wallander
21:05 Ondernemen in Crisistijden
21:35 Superstore
22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:15 Tyler Perry’s The Oval
23:05 Herh.ATV Nieuws
23:40 Broke
00:00 Tv.Film: Unhinged
01:30 Tv.Film: Spell
03:05 Tv.Film: The Tax Collector
04:40 Tv.film: The School
06:10 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV (KN.12.1) – DINSDAG 03 NOVEMBER 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws