07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Atomic Puppet
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws
09:25 ATV Sports
10:30 Kitchen Nightmares
11:10 Ducktales
11:35 Alexa and Katie
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Doc.:The Alaska Triangle
13:25 Super Hit Top 10
14:00 Fast & Furious Spy Racers
14:25 Whazzz Up???
15:40 Future Worm
16:00 Moksi Moksi
16:30 Kinderfilm:The Pink Panther Classic Cartoon
17:40 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55 Transplant
19:55 Tv.Film: The Day Shall Come
21:30 My Houzz
22:00 Trekking:Payday/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:15 Blindspot
23:00 Shark Tank
23:50 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:25 Swamp Thing
01:30 Tv.Film: Skyfall
03:55 Tv.Film: The Hangover
05:45 For Life
06:30 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV (KN.12.1) – VRIJDAG 30 OKTOBER 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws